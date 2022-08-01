Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

About 100 rally in Saskatoon for abortion rights after Roe v. Wade overturned in U.S.

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 7:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Pro-choice march in Saskatoon' Pro-choice march in Saskatoon
Pro-choice activists in Saskatoon rallied at Friendship Park Monday in support of U.S. women. This comes after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the right to safe abortions in over 20 states.

Folks in Saskatoon gathered at Friendship Park on Monday morning for a “my body my choice” march.

This was done with the goal to draw attention to the events taking place in the United States and to improving access to reproductive care in Canada.

“Roe v. Wade has been overturned, erasing 50 years of hard work of many movements before of many people before, and it is not just a miscarriage of justice, it is a global humanitarian crisis,” said Carrie Klassen, Saskatoon representative for Women’s March.

Read more: Roe v. Wade overturn: Catholic hospitals’ growth impacts reproductive health care in U.S.

There were close to 100 people at the rally, and roughly half were holding signs. Some said, “abortion is a human right” and “mind your own uterus.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are human beings. In front of being a mother, a sister, a daughter, we are human beings first and our roles as women are important but they do not define us as human beings,” Klassen said.

“The Sask Party government is not working to ensure access to abortion,” said Vicki Mowat, MLA for Saskatoon Fairview and house leader of the NDP caucus.

“In fact, several cabinet members are anti-choice.”

Read more: U.S. Roe v. Wade ruling behind Kelowna protest on abortion rights

Only two cities in Saskatchewan offer the procedure. According to Planned Parenthood Regina, women can have access to paid-for abortions up to 18 weeks and six days of their pregnancy. According to Saskatoon Sexual Health, abortions are funded up to 12 weeks.

“Sask Party refuses to fully fund abortion and they refuse to ensure that every single one of us can access abortion on demand. They’re not going to change anything unless we force them to,” said Angie Kells, executive director of Saskatoon Abortion Support Network.

The group hopes rallies like this one create better access for people down the line.

Global News reached out to the Sask Party for comment, but didn’t hear a reply in time for publication on Monday.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
news tagAbortion tagRally tagSaskatoon tagRoe v. Wade tagpro-choice tagPro-life tagGlobal News at 6 Saskatoon tagGlobal News At 5 Saskatoon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers