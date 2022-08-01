‘Something that we use to cope’: Folklorama’s Ukraine-Kyiv Pavilion begins

Send this page to someone via email

The Ukraine-Kyiv Pavilion is underway as Folklorama begins, and performers from the Ukrainian community say this year’s celebrations feel different than in years past.

Members of the Ukrainian community in Manitoba have found it hard to watch from afar as the war continues in their homeland. Yet they say preparing for this year’s Folklorama has helped them cope.

“It’s become something that we use to cope with the really challenging times that our homeland has faced,” said Mariana Sklepowich, media relations for the Pavilion.

Sklepowich said all money made from the pavilion will go toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine, as well as helping refugees coming to Manitoba.

She said there are mixed emotions going into this week’s celebrations, but that excitement is the most prevalent.

“We’re just so happy to be back after two years … and the dancers being able to practise their culture really touches your soul,” Sklepowich said.

The event is hosted at Maples Collegiate and runs until Aug. 7.