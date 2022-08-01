Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Something that we use to cope’: Folklorama’s Ukraine-Kyiv Pavilion begins

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 8:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Province announces support for Folklorama’s return' Province announces support for Folklorama’s return
Andrew Smith, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage announced today that Folklorama will receive $400,000 in support ahead of their 2022 return from hiatus. The announcement took place at City Hall where Brian Bowman also share his excitement for the festival's return.

The Ukraine-Kyiv Pavilion is underway as Folklorama begins, and performers from the Ukrainian community say this year’s celebrations feel different than in years past.

Members of the Ukrainian community in Manitoba have found it hard to watch from afar as the war continues in their homeland. Yet they say preparing for this year’s Folklorama has helped them cope.

Read more: Ukrainian refugees arrive in Gimli

“It’s become something that we use to cope with the really challenging times that our homeland has faced,” said Mariana Sklepowich, media relations for the Pavilion.

Trending Stories

Sklepowich said all money made from the pavilion will go toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine, as well as helping refugees coming to Manitoba.

She said there are mixed emotions going into this week’s celebrations, but that excitement is the most prevalent.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Folklorama kicks off 51st season of multicultural fun Sunday

“We’re just so happy to be back after two years … and the dancers being able to practise their culture really touches your soul,” Sklepowich said.

The event is hosted at Maples Collegiate and runs until Aug. 7.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine war tagUkrainian tagFolklorama tagUkraine dancers tagUkraine dancing tagUkraine pavillion tagUkraine-Kyiv Pavilion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers