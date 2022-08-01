Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau routinely receives portraits of himself as gifts, analysis shows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2022 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Pope’s apology had ‘enormous impact’ on residential school survivors' Trudeau says Pope’s apology had ‘enormous impact’ on residential school survivors
Speaking at a welcome ceremony for Pope Francis at Quebec City’s historic Citadelle, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked the Pope for “genuinely seeking to understand, to do right and to atone” for the church’s role in Canada’s residential school system. Trudeau said he believed that Pope Francis’ apology on Monday has had an “enormous impact” on Indigenous survivors of the country’s residential schools.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been offered the gift of his own likeness some 17 times since becoming prime minister, including once by the president of China.

The portraits, along with a myriad of vases and wine bottles and Star Wars paraphernalia, are among the more than 400 gifts — each worth more than $200 — that Trudeau has declared to the federal ethics commissioner since late 2015.

Read more: Here are 10 lavish gifts Justin Trudeau and his family have received over the last year

An analysis of the listings shows more than 140 gifts were offered to his spouse, Sophie, or to their kids, while 110 came from other countries’ heads of state or governments.

Of those national leaders, the King of Jordan has been the most generous, presenting 10 gifts to Trudeau ranging from a handmade leather saddle to “sculptural plant vessels” to jars of honey.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The PM has had to forfeit 20 items, including three paintings of himself, because they were worth more than $1,000, but he has reimbursed part of the costs of two gifts — a Chinese e-bike and an Inuit etching — so he can keep them.

A former chief of protocol says the gift-giving is a normal, highly orchestrated bureaucratic affair and that Canadian prime ministers would just as soon not receive any gifts because of the potential for negative attention.

Read more: Gifts from Putin to Harper now awkward mementoes

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada won’t allow Russia to use gas policy to divide and undermine public support for war in Ukraine' Trudeau says Canada won’t allow Russia to use gas policy to divide and undermine public support for war in Ukraine
Trudeau says Canada won’t allow Russia to use gas policy to divide and undermine public support for war in Ukraine – Jul 19, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagCanada tagtrudeau tagGifts tagcanada prime minister tagtrudeau gifts tagCanada PM tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers