Blogs

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: August 2022

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 3:17 pm
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for Saskatchewan Day was taken Shane McKnight at Big Muddy. View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for Saskatchewan Day was taken Shane McKnight at Big Muddy. Shane McKnight / Viewer submitted

From flora and fauna to amazing sunrises and sunsets, summer is a chance for photographers to showcase pictures taken around Saskatchewan!

We want to see the beautiful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Read more: Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: June 2022

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for July:

11
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for Saskatchewan Day was taken Shane McKnight at Big Muddy. View image in gallery mode
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for Saskatchewan Day was taken Shane McKnight at Big Muddy. Shane McKnight / Viewer submitted
