Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop by 51

The Quebec government is reporting no new deaths due to COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours and dozens fewer people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department says there are 2,125 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is 51 fewer than its last report published Friday.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by one, to 67.

There were 927 new COVID-19 cases declared by PCR test out of 8,865 tests, for a positivity rate of 11.4 per cent.

The government says there are currently 5,014 health-care workers off the job for reasons linked to COVID-19.

The province’s public health director said last week that the seventh wave of COVID-19 in Quebec was nearing a plateau and that the number of new cases is expected to slowly decline in the coming days or weeks.

