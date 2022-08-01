What’s open and closed in Saskatoon on Saskatchewan Day

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the changes in hours of operation for services for the City of Saskatoon on Saskatchewan Day.

Civic offices are closed and will open on Aug. 2.

The landfill/yard waste depot is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and entry gates close will close at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

While all public library locations are closed, Remai Modern is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Transit services are working on Sunday schedules and routes but on-demand transit is not available.

Paratransit Service is working on a holiday schedule.

Parking meters are not working.

Leisure centres are open, aside from the Terry Fox Track and Cosmo Civic Centre.

Saskatoon outdoor pools will close at 6 p.m. and golf courses are running on normal hours.

The forestry farm park and the zoo are running on regular hours. Riverside Memorial Park and Cemetery offices are closed and gates opened at 8 a.m.