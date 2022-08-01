Menu

Fire

Entire Richmond Hill townhouse complex evacuated following overnight blaze

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 1:08 pm
Firefighters battle a blaze around 1 a.m. at a townhouse complex in Richmond Hill. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle a blaze around 1 a.m. at a townhouse complex in Richmond Hill. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

As many as 10 units were fully engulfed in flames as a fire swept through a townhouse complex in Richmond Hill overnight.

York Regional Police told Global News there were reports of a fire on Plaisance Road, near Carville Avenue, at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

The entire townhouse complex was evacuated, with residents put up in two York Region transit buses, police said. A timeline was not set for when residents could return home.

Police said most residents had found somewhere else to stay, including with family.

Firefighters battled a major blaze that fully engulfed between eight and 10 units, according to York police.

The Ontario fire marshal has been called to investigate the incident.

Police said no injuries were reported and details on the extent of the damage caused by the fire remain scarce.

