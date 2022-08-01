Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in Regina on Saskatchewan Day

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 12:59 pm
The Saskatchewan flag blows in the wind before the final Saskatchewan Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan flag blows in the wind before the final Saskatchewan Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Mark Taylor / Canadian Press

Here are the changes in hours of operation for services for the City of Regina on Saskatchewan Day.

Civic offices are closed, the landfill/yard waste depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and entry gates close will close at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Garbage and recycling will be carried on as usual.

Transit services will be working on Sunday schedules and routes, the transit information centre will be closed and so will RIDELine.

Saskatchewan-produced horror short film up for Screamfest film festival award

Paratransit Service is working on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking meters are not working.

The Regina Cemeteries and Riverside Memorial Park office is closed. Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The North West Leisure Centre is open from noon to 6 p.m., the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre from noon to 6 p.m. and Regina Sportplex (Fieldhouse & Lawson) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor pools Maple Leaf, Massey and Regent are all 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can check Regina.ca/outdoorpools for pool schedules.

