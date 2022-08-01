Menu

Health

Monkeypox case confirmed in Toronto shelter system

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 12:56 pm
People stand outside a City of Toronto vaccine clinic on Aug. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
People stand outside a City of Toronto vaccine clinic on Aug. 1, 2022. Robbie Ford/Global News

One person in Toronto’s shelter system has tested positive for monkeypox, the city has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto, which runs shelters and accommodation for people experiencing homelessness, confirmed the case.

The individual was transferred to an isolation and recovery site, a system first set up during the COVID-19 pandemic to stop the coronavirus from spreading in congregate settings.

Read more: Toronto dancer tells of excruciating pain, isolation and stigma of monkeypox infection

“This site will also accommodate clients that require isolation due to monkeypox,” the city said.

Toronto Public Health says monkeypox is “a rare viral illness that causes fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and tiredness, followed by a rash over a person’s body.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is usually spread through close contact.

Read more: Public Health Ontario reports 367 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Between May 20 and July 28, Ontario recorded 367 cases of monkeypox. The average age of the individuals was 39 years old and 99.5 per cent of cases were among men.

Trending Stories

A total of 291 confirmed and probable cases were reported in Toronto during that time, according to data from Public Health Ontario.

The City of Toronto said anyone in its shelter system with COVID-19 or monkeypox will be asked to isolate, potentially in a shelter hotel space.

Read more: Almost 6,000 receive monkeypox vaccine in Toronto

Toronto Public Health and the city’s housing division are working to establish the viability of a monkeypox vaccination program in shelters, the city said.

Monkeypox vaccine clinics have previously been set up to target high-risk people, including those working in bathhouses.

Click to play video: 'Toronto dancer recounts painful experience with monkeypox' Toronto dancer recounts painful experience with monkeypox
Toronto dancer recounts painful experience with monkeypox – Jul 22, 2022
