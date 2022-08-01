Drake postpones OVO Fest Toronto concert after he tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Drake on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and postponed the highly anticipated Young Money Reunion concert scheduled for that night in Toronto.

The Toronto rapper posted the announcement on his Instagram account, later shared by concert promoter Live Nation. The show was to end the annual three-day OVO Fest music festival hosted by the Canadian musician. Drake said the show will be rescheduled to the earliest possible date.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he said.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all, I’m so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except COVID).”

The show at Budweiser Stage, featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, was to be a reunion of acts on the Young Money record label, following another concert at the same site Friday featuring Chris Brown and Lil Baby.

Dubbed “October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour,” the festival kicked off in Toronto Thursday with an All Canadian North Stars concert, featuring appearances by a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Keshia Chante and Maestro Fresh Wes.

Drake described them as artists who “paved the way” for those who came after. The show was held at History, a venue that opened with the support of Drake last November. The concert included a couple of surprise guests: Nelly Furtado and hip hop pioneer Michie Mee.

The 2022 edition of OVO Fest was the first since 2019, with the last two years cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drake has said he plans to take his OVO Fest on the road for its 10th anniversary, in 2023, with dates “around the world.”