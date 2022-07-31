Menu

Sports

Bill Russell, NBA player and Boston Celtic legend dies at 88

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 31, 2022 1:48 pm

Bill Russell, who won 11 National Basketball Association championships during his Hall of Fame career spent with the Boston Celtics, died on Sunday. He was 88.

Russell’s death was confirmed in a statement posted on his Twitter account that said the 12-time NBA All-Star passed away with his wife by his side.

Considered the greatest defensive center in basketball history, Russell turned the Celtics into a powerhouse that won eight consecutive titles from 1959 to 1966.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

© 2022 Reuters
