Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Prince Charles’ charity got donation from bin Laden relative, report shows

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 31, 2022 10:40 am
Royal Visit Canada View image in full screen
Prince Charles speaks about environmental issues in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on May 19. Bill Braden/The Canadian Press

Britain‘s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a $1.2 million donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.

The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund received the money in 2013 from Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the large and wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq. Both are half-brothers of the former al-Qaida leader, who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

Read more: Prince Charles acknowledges residential school ‘suffering’ as Canada trip wraps up

The newspaper said advisers had urged the heir to the throne not to take the donation.

Charles’ Clarence House office disputed that but confirmed the donation had been made. It said the decision to accept the money was taken by the charity’s trustees, not the prince, and “thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The fund’s chairman, Ian Cheshire, also said the donation was agreed “wholly” by the five trustees at the time, and “any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate.”

Click to play video: 'Prince Charles: Net zero emission commitments have ‘never been more vitally important’' Prince Charles: Net zero emission commitments have ‘never been more vitally important’
Prince Charles: Net zero emission commitments have ‘never been more vitally important’ – Jul 18, 2022

The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund was founded in 1979 to “transform lives and build sustainable communities,” and gives grants to a wide variety of projects in Britain and around the world.

Charles, 73, has faced a series of claims about the operation of his charities. Last month the Sunday Times reported he had accepted bags of cash containing $3 million from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar.

London police are currently investigating a separate allegation that people associated with another of the prince’s charities, the Prince’s Foundation, offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations. Clarence House has said Charles had no knowledge of any such offer.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Britain tagU.K. tagPrince Charles tagAl-Qaida tagSaudi tagBin Laden tagPrince of Wales's Charitable Fund tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers