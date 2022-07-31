Menu

Crime

Man injured in stabbing near Toronto Caribbean Carnival celebrations: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 10:22 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

A man was stabbed on Toronto’s Lake Shore Boulevard at the same time the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade was taking place.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road, near the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, at around 5:24 p.m. Saturday.

Police said there were reports of a man who had been stabbed. Officers located a victim with serious injuries, who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Read more: Caribbean Carnival triumphantly returns to Toronto streets

The incident took place in the same area where thousands were celebrating the return of Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival.

Lake Shore Boulevard West was closed from Colborne Lodge Drive in the west to Bathurst Street in the west between 2 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday for the festival.

The scene where police said a man was stabbed lies between those two streets.

