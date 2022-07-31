Menu

Traffic

Scarborough crash leaves motorcycle rider dead, Toronto police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 10:18 am
The fatal collision took place on Kennedy Road, according to police. View image in full screen
The fatal collision took place on Kennedy Road, according to police. Ryan Belgrave/Global News

A motorcycle rider has died in an overnight collision with a car in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a car and motorbike collided in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 1:12 a.m. on Sunday.

The rider was thrown from his bike and left unconscious, police said. The driver remained at the scene of the accident.

Despite being rushed to hospital under an emergency run by paramedics, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead, police said.

Roads were closed following the crash and police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

