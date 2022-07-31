Scarborough crash leaves motorcycle rider dead, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider has died in an overnight collision with a car in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a car and motorbike collided in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 1:12 a.m. on Sunday.

The rider was thrown from his bike and left unconscious, police said. The driver remained at the scene of the accident.

Despite being rushed to hospital under an emergency run by paramedics, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead, police said.

Roads were closed following the crash and police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Kennedy Rd + Eglinton Av E

– The motorcyclist was transported to hospital via emergency run

– He had fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at hospital

– Kennedy Rd at Transway Cres is closed @TTCnotices

– Any witnesses contact @TrafficServices

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 31, 2022