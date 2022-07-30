Menu

Crime

Man flees on foot after causing four vehicle collision on Henderson Highway

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 5:05 pm
Man flees on foot after causing four vehicle collision on Henderson Highway - image
File / Global News

Winnipeg police are searching for a man who fled an accident scene at Henderson Highway and Mcleod Avenue late Friday evening.

Witnesses told police they saw a car trying to street race, however, no other cars in the accident are suspected to have been involved in the race.

Read more: Woman hit, killed by dump truck: Winnipeg police

After the accident happened, the man fled on foot but left his vehicle behind. Police are looking for the suspect.

Officers say speed is believed to be the cause of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

