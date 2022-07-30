1 man dead after early morning collision on Calgary Trail

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after a fatal collision at Calgary Trail and 41 Ave. S.W., early Saturday morning.

Edmonton Police Service arrived on scene at around 2 a.m. to find a “Honda Accord that had reportedly struck a light pole,” according to a news release on Saturday afternoon. Police said they believe speed was a factor in the collision.

The driver, whose identity is yet to be released, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

EPS Major Collision continue to investigate. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or CrimeStoppers.