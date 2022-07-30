Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 man dead after early morning collision on Calgary Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 4:10 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
File: A photo of a Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

One man is dead after a fatal collision at Calgary Trail and 41 Ave. S.W., early Saturday morning.

Edmonton Police Service arrived on scene at around 2 a.m. to find a “Honda Accord that had reportedly struck a light pole,” according to a news release on Saturday afternoon. Police said they believe speed was a factor in the collision.

Trending Stories

The driver, whose identity is yet to be released, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

EPS Major Collision continue to investigate. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or CrimeStoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton Traffic tagFatal Collision tagCar crash tagfatal car crash tagCalgary Trail tagCollision Calgary Trail tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers