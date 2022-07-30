Menu

Vancouver’s popular Kitsilano Pool opens for the summer

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Lifeguard shortage affecting Vancouver public pools' Lifeguard shortage affecting Vancouver public pools
Kitsilano pool is scheduled to re-open Saturday, but it won't be business as usual. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the park board is bring back a pandemic procedure. Julia Foy has the details.

Vancouver’s Kitsilano Pool is finally reopening its doors just in time for the long weekend.

The outdoor saltwater pool sustained major damage during a storm back in January.

Read more: Mobility study guidelines approved by Vancouver Park Board after Monday meeting derailed

It reopens today but it now faces another challenge, a lifeguard shortage that’s affecting the entire country.

The Vancouver Park Board said the amount of swimmers allowed in the pool depends on the number of available lifeguards.

Click to play video: 'Lifeguard shortage affecting Vancouver public pools' Lifeguard shortage affecting Vancouver public pools
Lifeguard shortage affecting Vancouver public pools

“I just came from Kits pool. I had my feet in it and it feels pretty darn good,” Donnie Rosa said, a Kitsilano Pool spokesperson.

“I can’t wait for people to get into the pool, and we’re doing our best to make sure we have enough lifeguards to keep it open for the hours the public wants it open.”

The park board is advising swimmers who want to take a dip in the pool to book a reservation through the city’s website.

 

