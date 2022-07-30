Vancouver’s popular Kitsilano Pool opens for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s Kitsilano Pool is finally reopening its doors just in time for the long weekend.

The outdoor saltwater pool sustained major damage during a storm back in January.

It reopens today but it now faces another challenge, a lifeguard shortage that’s affecting the entire country.

The Vancouver Park Board said the amount of swimmers allowed in the pool depends on the number of available lifeguards.

“I just came from Kits pool. I had my feet in it and it feels pretty darn good,” Donnie Rosa said, a Kitsilano Pool spokesperson.

“I can’t wait for people to get into the pool, and we’re doing our best to make sure we have enough lifeguards to keep it open for the hours the public wants it open.”

The park board is advising swimmers who want to take a dip in the pool to book a reservation through the city’s website.

Just in time for the warm weather we've been waiting for, we're excited to announce Kitsilano Pool will reopen for public swimming this Saturday, July 30! For info on how to register for your session, hours of operation and what to expect, please visit: https://t.co/dwU7jE64U2 pic.twitter.com/O6VJeE6qFi — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) July 26, 2022