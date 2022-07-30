Menu

Canada

City of Toronto hiking pay for aquatics staff amid lifeguard shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2022 10:53 am
Outdoor swimming pool at Toronto's Amos Waites Park in Etobicoke on June 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Outdoor swimming pool at Toronto's Amos Waites Park in Etobicoke on June 10, 2022. Alex Rodrigues / Submitted

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it is upping aquatics staff wages by an average of 17 per cent as municipalities across the country grapple with lifeguard shortages.

The pay increase comes after the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 79 requested earlier this year that the city review its aquatics staff wages.

A City of Toronto press release says 2,000 existing staff will receive a pay hike while new hires in positions including lifeguards, swim instructors and wading pool attendants will begin at a higher wage.

Read more: Toronto looking for more people to apply as lifeguards, swim instructors

The release says waterfront lifeguards and swim instructors will see a 19 per cent increase with a new wage of $21.19 per hour, up from $17.80.

It says despite shortage of lifeguards, approximately 90 per cent of Toronto’s summer aquatics positions have been filled.

Toronto continues to offer weekend and week-long crash courses in aquatics leadership and officials encourage interested applicants to become certified.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
City of Toronto tagCanadian Union Of Public Employees tagToronto pools tagToronto lifeguards tagCUPE 79 tagLifeguard shortages tagToronto swimming pool tag

