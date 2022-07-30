N.B. RCMP seek witness after woman falls on Moncton sidewalk, later dies

The New Brunswick RCMP is looking to identify and speak with someone who witnessed an incident outside a bar in Moncton early Sunday morning.

In a release, police say a woman fell while on a sidewalk outside Lexi’s Lounge, near the intersection of Reade Street and Mountain Road, around 6 a.m. on July 24.

The release said a person who was with her at the time said a man driving a dark green pickup truck stopped to check on her after seeing her fall. He drove the two people home.

Around 7 p.m. the same day, Ambulance New Brunswick and officers with the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a woman in medical distress at a home on Norwood Avenue in Moncton.

She was taken to hospital but died on July 26. The release did not say how old she was.

“At this time, this is not a criminal investigation,” says Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP. “However, we do need to establish the sequence of events that happened outside the bar so we can determine if it was a factor in the medical episode later that day.”

Police released surveillance footage of the pickup truck that appears to match the description at the scene. There is limited information about the driver, but he is described as an older man with a beard.

The pickup truck is described as a dark green two-door Chevrolet pickup truck, possibly a model between 2000 and 2006.

“You are not in trouble. We need you to reach out, though, so that we can get as much information as we can about what occurred,” says Sgt. Roy. “If you were the driver of the truck, or if you know who it is, please contact police right away.”

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been at the intersection of Reade Street and Mountain Road between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. on July 24 who may have witnessed what may have happened, or who may have dashcam or other video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).