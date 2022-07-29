Lethbridge International Airshow prepares for takeoff after five-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

Starting July 30, thousands of people are expected to visit the Lethbridge International Airshow and help celebrate its return after five years.

Dallas Hardy, Lethbridge International Airshow board president, said this year’s celebration is extra special as it will be in honour of the late Brent Botfield, longtime airshow president, who passed away suddenly in 2018.

“When we lost Brent, we lost the mainstay of the airshow, and it was his baby,” said Hardy.

“We’ve even went so far as on our board shirts we’ve got Brents’s initials, so we’re doing it for him.”

Hardy said there won’t be a dull moment as people can expect high-flying spectacles, a food truck alley, a car show, entertainment, and an impressive static display of aircraft.

This year’s show will be without the usual lineup of military aircraft, but organizers say the aviation community has stepped up to fill the void.

“We’ve got probably 20-30 civilian aircraft and not just your everyday little aircraft; this is stuff that most people don’t get to see on a regular basis,” said Hardy. “The support there has been phenomenal; a lot of local people have jumped in..”

Hardy said planes currently hangered at YQL airport would be on display for people to see.

Dan Reeves, the aviator opening the show, is celebrating 50 years as a pilot. He said airshows are an excellent experience for the whole family.

“It wouldn’t be an airshow unless you could do something upside down and abnormal,” said Reeve.

“It really shows what an aircraft is capable of doing, and it’s not the straight and level flying that they’re used to in the airlines.”

The airshow runs from July 30-31. Gates open at 10 a.m, but organizers advise visitors to arrive early to secure the best viewing spot and prepare for the hot weather.

Hardy hopes to see everyone at the show. “Southern Alberta, the airshow is back; come on out,”