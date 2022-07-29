Concerns rise about domestic violence in B.C. as husband charged in wife’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns are mounting over recent violent incidents against women in the Lower Mainland.

On Thursday, Abbotsford police were called to a home on Eastview Street, near George Ferguson Way and Ware Street, and found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She later died.

On Friday, first-degree murder charges were laid against 48-year-old Inderjit Sandhu in the death Kamaljit Sandhu, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed. Officers said the accused and the deceased have two children, ages 16 and 21, who are now with their extended family.

Kamaljit’s death comes after 43-year-old Amber Culley and 49-year-old Mimi Kates were shot and killed in a home in Chilliwack last week.

The suspect, Eric Shestalo, had previous romantic relationships with both victims.

Shestalo was on the run for days but he was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Bridal Falls area.

RCMP said they have seen a spike in violent domestic incidents since the pandemic began.

“Intimate partner violence is, unfortunately, one of these crimes that is continuous,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins with Burnaby RCMP said.

“We did see an uptick during the pandemic, which was mostly led because people were at home and we actually had neighbours reporting it more than the individuals. And its still continuing even as we ease out of the restrictions.”

Angela Marie MacDougall with Battered Women’s Support Services said there have been more deaths from intimate partner violence this year in B.C.

“It’s so concerning,” she said. “More than last year, more than the year before, and thus far there has been no action taken in terms of government policies to increase services, both provincially and federally.”

Preliminary numbers for first 6 months of 2022. 88 women/girls killed, mostly by men. 1 woman or girl continues to be killed every other day. This is #Canada.#CallItFemicide pic.twitter.com/udSHmxVBw9 — Canadian Femicide Observatory (@CAN_Femicide) July 25, 2022

Recent numbers from the Canadian Femicide Observatory show 88 women and girls have been killed in Canada in the first six months of 2022.

Most of the alleged perpetrators are men, according to the organization.

On average, it says one woman or girl is killed every other day in Canada.

If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

