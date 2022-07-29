BC Hydro restores power to more than 100 customers in Lytton, B.C. area

Send this page to someone via email

BC Hydro crews have restored power to more than 100 customers in the Lytton, B.C., area.

Crews have rebuilt and re-energized a section of power line that was destroyed by the Nohomin Creek wildfire in mid-July.

“The fire burned down 60 power poles; damaged power lines, three transformer banks and two single transformers,” BC Hydro officials said in a release.

“Electricity service has now been restored to all customers, except in cases where structures were lost or significantly damaged.”

The repairs were not an easy job, as crews had difficulties reaching the areas that did not have road access.

Helicopters were used to transport electrical poles to those areas.

More than 30 personnel spanning from Salmon Arm to Kamloops took part in the repairs.

Global BC has reached out to the Village of Lytton for comment.