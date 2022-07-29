Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert, Sask. experiencing upward trend in violence, property crime: police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 2:00 pm
A Prince Albert police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Prince Albert Police Servie said it's seeing an upward trend in some of the crime in the community. File / Global News

The Canadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics will be releasing the annual Crime Severity Index values for communities across the country on Tuesday, but the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) gave a preview of what it’s seeing in the community.

Police said in a release they responded to a higher number of calls for service in 2021, noting an upward trend in violence and property crime.

Read more: Prince Albert Police Service makes arrest in connection with June 2021 homicide

While calls for service increased by 1.76 per cent, the PAPS saw larger increases in the types of crime they’ve responded to:

  • a 12.5 per cent increase in victims of sexual violation
  • a 12.05 per cent increase in robbery
  • a 19.56 per cent increase in property crime

Statistics from the PAPS also showed a decrease in some of the types of crime in the community:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • a two per cent decrease in victims of violent crimes
  • a 3.58 per cent decrease in victims of assault
  • a 16 per cent decrease in break and enters
  • and a 4.63 per cent decrease in total arrests

Read more: ‘There was a brief moment of relief’ Gallaghers still looking for answers following fourth arrest

The release also said police in Prince Albert respond to a higher number of calls for service compared to communities of similar sizes because of the amount of people who travel from elsewhere for services, medical appointments and entertainment.

Census data for 2021 in Prince Albert shows a population of just over 37,700, but the PAPS said if taking the retail population into account puts the number closer to 190,000 – a factor not considered in the Crime Severity Index.

It was also noted that poverty, addictions and mental health concerns are a large factor in the number of property crimes reported each year.

Click to play video: 'Preventing youth crime and violence' Preventing youth crime and violence
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagSaskatchewan News tagPrince Albert Police Service tagArrests tagOfficers tagProperty Crime tagCalls for Service tagcrime index tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers