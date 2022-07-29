Two companies shortlisted for first phase of Green Line LRT project

Send this page to someone via email

Two companies have been shortlisted to help build phase one of Calgary’s Green Line LRT, the city of Calgary announced Friday.

Bow Transit Connectors and City Link Partners were chosen to move on to the request for proposal (RFP) process, where they will compete to become development partners of the project.

Phase one will build the 18-kilometre stretch of the Green Line, which the city said is the most technically complex section of the new LRT line. This section will support future expansion to the north and south.

Read more: Calgary councillors question Green Line project officials over cost concerns

This comes after “extensive competition” from various companies that bid to help develop the project as part of the city’s request for qualifications process.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said submissions were evaluated for technical capabilities, approach, experience and financial capability by an external fairness monitor.

“Green Line is confidently moving forward with Bow Transit Connectors and City Link Partners, two very strong proponent teams,” Green Line board chair Don Fairbairn said in a statement.

“With extensive competition due to record investment in global transit, to have attracted their collective expertise is a great endorsement of the project.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With extensive competition due to record investment in global transit, to have attracted their collective expertise is a great endorsement of the project."

The RFP will be released by the end of this Q3 this year and one of the companies will be selected to become a development partner in early 2023.

The 12-month development phase of the project will be launched soon after, which will allow for collaboration, design progression and a better understanding of risks and costs.

“This is a very strong step for Green Line and speaks to the work done by the City to collaborate with industry to drive interest and investment,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement.