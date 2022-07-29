Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Two companies shortlisted for first phase of Green Line LRT project

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 29, 2022 12:56 pm
The project will see the installation of new utility lines so the current lines can be removed in the future when construction begins on a tunnel under Calgary's downtown core. View image in full screen
The project will see the installation of new utility lines so the current lines can be removed in the future when construction begins on a tunnel under Calgary's downtown core. Global News

Two companies have been shortlisted to help build phase one of Calgary’s Green Line LRT, the city of Calgary announced Friday.

Bow Transit Connectors and City Link Partners were chosen to move on to the request for proposal (RFP) process, where they will compete to become development partners of the project.

Phase one will build the 18-kilometre stretch of the Green Line, which the city said is the most technically complex section of the new LRT line. This section will support future expansion to the north and south.

Read more: Calgary councillors question Green Line project officials over cost concerns

This comes after “extensive competition” from various companies that bid to help develop the project as part of the city’s request for qualifications process.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The city said submissions were evaluated for technical capabilities, approach, experience and financial capability by an external fairness monitor.

“Green Line is confidently moving forward with Bow Transit Connectors and City Link Partners, two very strong proponent teams,” Green Line board chair Don Fairbairn said in a statement.

“With extensive competition due to record investment in global transit, to have attracted their collective expertise is a great endorsement of the project.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With extensive competition due to record investment in global transit, to have attracted their collective expertise is a great endorsement of the project."

Read more: Council greenlights 5 new communities on Calgary’s outskirts amid debate

The RFP will be released by the end of this Q3 this year and one of the companies will be selected to become a development partner in early 2023.

The 12-month development phase of the project will be launched soon after, which will allow for collaboration, design progression and a better understanding of risks and costs.

“This is a very strong step for Green Line and speaks to the work done by the City to collaborate with industry to drive interest and investment,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagCalgary Transit tagJyoti Gondek tagCalgary City Hall tagCTrain tagCalgary construction tagGreen Line LRT tagCalgary CTrain tagcalgary green line taggreen line construction calgary taggreen line lrt calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers