Entertainment

Hillary Clinton coming to TIFF industry conference to present docuseries

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2022 11:59 am
Hillary Clinton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. View image in full screen
Hillary Clinton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TORONTO — Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are headed to the Toronto International Film Festival to present their streaming documentary series, “Gutsy.”

The former candidate for U.S. president and her daughter will participate in a TIFF industry conference, one of several in-conversation events held around the festival’s film programming.

“Gutsy,” based on the Clintons’ book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” sees the pair speak with some of their heroes, including Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes and Jane Goodall.

The show premieres on Apple TV Plus on Sept. 9, while the industry conference takes place between Sept. 9 and 13.

TIFF itself runs from Sept. 8 to 18.

The festival’s chief executive officer Cameron Bailey says he is inspired by the women’s insight into social issues and gender politics.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
