Crime

Charges laid in double fatal Toronto boat crash that killed 24-year-old woman, man

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 12:44 pm
Click to play video: '‘Shining star’: Family mourning loss of daughter, 24, killed in Toronto boating crash' ‘Shining star’: Family mourning loss of daughter, 24, killed in Toronto boating crash
WATCH ABOVE: ‘Shining star’: Family mourning loss of daughter, 24, killed in Toronto boating crash. Catherine McDonald reports – Jun 3, 2022

Toronto police say a man has been charged in connection with a double fatal boat crash in late May that claimed the lives of two people.

It was on May 31 just before midnight when a boat travelling towards the Toronto Harbour in the Tommy Thompson Park area crashed with a rock island breakwater, causing it to capsize.

Eight people who were onboard the 30-foot pleasure craft motorboat with a cabin were rescued by the marine unit.

Police said a search was conducted to find two other people who were on the boat at the time of the collision.

Read more: ‘Beautiful person inside and out’: Toronto boat crash victim identified as Megan Wu, 24

A 34-year-old man and 24-year-old Megan Wu, identified to Global News by Wu’s parents, were both found dead and were pulled from the water.

Trending Stories
“Unfortunately she was trapped in a capsized vessel and she was unable to escape the wreckage,” William Wu told Global News shortly following the boating incident.

24-year-old Megan Wu was killed in a boating collision in Toronto on May 31. View image in full screen
24-year-old Megan Wu was killed in a boating collision in Toronto on May 31. Provided

Read more: 2 dead after boating collision in Toronto harbour: police

On Friday, police said they arrested a 38-year-old Mississauga man in relation to the incident.

Filip Grkovski is facing two counts each of criminal negligence causing death and impaired operation causing death.

Grkovski is also facing four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courthouse on Oct. 4.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

