Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Travel trailer fire in Roseneath area deemed suspicious

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys travel trailer in Alderville First Nation' Fire destroys travel trailer in Alderville First Nation
Officials are investigating after fire destroyed a camper trailer in Alderville First Nation on Thursday night.

Officials are treating a fire in the Roseneath area as suspicious after a travel trailer was destroyed on Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to the fire located in a driveway near the intersection of Sandercock Road and 3rd Line Road, just west of Roseneath in Alnwick/Halidmand Township.

Read more: Camper van destroyed by fire near Cobourg

Township firefighters say by the time they arrived on scene, the trailer was engulfed in flames.

Trending Stories

No one was in the trailer when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Northumberland OPP attended the scene as the fire has been deemed suspicious in nature.

Story continues below advertisement

Police held the scene overnight to commence an investigation on Friday morning.

A damage estimate has yet to be provided.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagtravel trailer tagAlnwick-Halidmand Township tagtravel trailer fire tagCamper Fire tagcamper trailer tagAlnwick/Halidmand Township tagAlderville First Nation fire tagAldervile First Nation tagSandercock Road fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers