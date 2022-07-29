Travel trailer fire in Roseneath area deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials are treating a fire in the Roseneath area as suspicious after a travel trailer was destroyed on Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to the fire located in a driveway near the intersection of Sandercock Road and 3rd Line Road, just west of Roseneath in Alnwick/Halidmand Township.

Read more: Camper van destroyed by fire near Cobourg

Township firefighters say by the time they arrived on scene, the trailer was engulfed in flames.

No one was in the trailer when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Northumberland OPP attended the scene as the fire has been deemed suspicious in nature.

Story continues below advertisement

Police held the scene overnight to commence an investigation on Friday morning.

A damage estimate has yet to be provided.