Winnipeg’s Esplanade Riel to be illuminated starting Friday

A very recognizable part of Winnipeg’s skyline is going to stand out even more, beginning Friday night.

The city said it intends to illuminate the Esplanade Riel for the first time, using newly installed, programmable LEDs.

Mayor Brian Bowman said Winnipeggers can expect a 10-minute light show on the bridge every evening going forward.

“Beginning tonight, Winnipeg’s Esplanade Riel will be illuminated for a 10-minute animated colour light display every hour on the top of the hour until midnight for Winnipeggers and visitors to enjoy,” the mayor said.

The 10-minute displays, which involve the bridge’s cables and centre spire, will be in place until council determines a plan this fall on how to use the lights going forward.

