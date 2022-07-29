Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg’s Esplanade Riel to be illuminated starting Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 12:06 pm
The Esplanade Riel in lights. View image in full screen
The Esplanade Riel in lights. City of Winnipeg

A very recognizable part of Winnipeg’s skyline is going to stand out even more, beginning Friday night.

The city said it intends to illuminate the Esplanade Riel for the first time, using newly installed, programmable LEDs.

Mayor Brian Bowman said Winnipeggers can expect a 10-minute light show on the bridge every evening going forward.

Read more: 300,000 lights to illuminate Manitoba legislature ahead of province’s 150th birthday

“Beginning tonight, Winnipeg’s Esplanade Riel will be illuminated for a 10-minute animated colour light display every hour on the top of the hour until midnight for Winnipeggers and visitors to enjoy,” the mayor said.

Trending Stories

The 10-minute displays, which involve the bridge’s cables and centre spire, will be in place until council determines a plan this fall on how to use the lights going forward.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New light installation being unveiled in Winnipeg’s Exchange District' New light installation being unveiled in Winnipeg’s Exchange District
New light installation being unveiled in Winnipeg’s Exchange District – Jun 17, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Brian Bowman tagWinnipeg city council tagLIGHT SHOW tagEsplanade Riel tagwinnipeg skyline tagesplanade riel lights tagwinnipeg lights tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers