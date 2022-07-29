Menu

Canada

Brant County OPP search for man who fell off personal watercraft in Grand River

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 8:49 am
OPP's marine unit has joined several police units in a search for a man who fell off a personal watercraft in the Grand River. View image in full screen
OPP's marine unit has joined several police units in a search for a man who fell off a personal watercraft in the Grand River. Central Region OPP/Twitter

OPP in Brant County are searching for a boater who’s been missing since Thursday night in the Grand River.

Investigators say the 26-year-old man was last seen by witnesses just before 7:30 p.m, falling off a personal watercraft in the waterway near Highway 54 and Onondaga Townline Road.

Police say they have recovered the watercraft but not the rider, who is described as tall, with a thin build, wearing no shirt and grey shorts.

The man was not wearing a personal floating device, according to OPP.

Haldimand and Brant OPP, the Haldimand Marine Unit and Emergency Response Teams are continuing a search as of Friday morning.

