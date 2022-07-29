Seven teens face robbery charges after assault reported in Goderich, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP laid robbery charges against a group of seven teenagers in Goderich, Ont.

A disturbance was reported at a Bruce Street East address at about 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found an adult victim with minor injuries.

According to OPP, a group of teenagers went to the residence to seek retribution for a previous incident. An argument ensued and the teens physically attacked the victim, police say.

The victim’s cell phone was also stolen during the altercation, police allege.

Five teenagers from Goderich, one from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township and one from Forest, in Lambton Shores, have been charged with robbery.

The teens have been released from custody pending a court date.