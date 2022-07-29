Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Seven teens face robbery charges after assault reported in Goderich, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 8:22 am
As a result of the investigation, five teenagers from Goderich, one from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township and one from Forest, in Lambton Shores, have been charged with robbery according to Huron County OPP. View image in full screen
As a result of the investigation, five teenagers from Goderich, one from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township and one from Forest, in Lambton Shores, have been charged with robbery according to Huron County OPP. The Canadian Press

Huron County OPP laid robbery charges against a group of seven teenagers in Goderich, Ont.

A disturbance was reported at a Bruce Street East address at about 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for Woodstock, Ont. doctor in child porn investigation

Officers found an adult victim with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

According to OPP, a group of teenagers went to the residence to seek retribution for a previous incident. An argument ensued and the teens physically attacked the victim, police say.

The victim’s cell phone was also stolen during the altercation, police allege.

Five teenagers from Goderich, one from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township and one from Forest, in Lambton Shores, have been charged with robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

The teens have been released from custody pending a court date.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagAssault tagRobbery tagInvestigation tagCharges tagHuron County tagteenagers taggoderich ontario tagretribution tagseven teens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers