Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for Woodstock, Ont. doctor in child porn investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 28, 2022 6:34 pm
Woodstock Police cruiser.
Woodstock Police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Woodstock, Ont., police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 58-year-old doctor in relation to a child pornography investigation.

On July 7, 2022, police excited a search warrant at a home in Woodstock, which prompted police to charge Dr. Robert Stern, 58, with several charges related to child pornography.

Stern is facing charges for distributing, accessing, and possessing child pornography.

Read more: Suspect images released by London, Ont. police in Westmount-area shooting probe

Story continues below advertisement

The Canada-wide arrest warrant was authorized on Wednesday when police were unable to locate Stern.

Trending Stories

The Woodstock Police Service is asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation' Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation
Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation – Mar 2, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child Pornography tagWoodstock tagChild Porn tagWoodstock police tagpornography tagWoodstock Ontario tagDr. Robert Stern tagRobert Stern tagWoodstock porn investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers