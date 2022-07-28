Canada-wide warrant issued for Woodstock, Ont. doctor in child porn investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock, Ont., police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 58-year-old doctor in relation to a child pornography investigation.

On July 7, 2022, police excited a search warrant at a home in Woodstock, which prompted police to charge Dr. Robert Stern, 58, with several charges related to child pornography.

Stern is facing charges for distributing, accessing, and possessing child pornography.

UPDATE : CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

**CANADA WIDE ARREST WARRANT** Police issue a Canada Wide Arrest Warrant for a 58 year-old Woodstock male. Full release: https://t.co/bacb5KeWsF pic.twitter.com/HUf7mMSahw — Woodstock Police Service (@Woodstock_PS) July 28, 2022

The Canada-wide arrest warrant was authorized on Wednesday when police were unable to locate Stern.

The Woodstock Police Service is asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

