Missing couple travelling from Whitehorse to Alberta may be in northern B.C.

Whitehorse RCMP is hoping the public can help find some overdue travellers, who may be somewhere in northern B.C.

RCMP said Owen and Susan Konski, both in their early 60s, were last known to be in Whitehorse until July 20 or 21 before heading south on the Alaska Highway.

They were reported missing on July 27.

They are believed to be driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with an Alberta licence plate and towing a fifth-wheel travel trailer, RCMP said. The trailer is about 30 feet long.

A look at the vehicle and trailer the couple are believed to be driving. Whitehorse RCMP

RCMP said their family has not heard from them since July 19 and they are concerned for their safety.

They are believed to be traveling back to Alberta through northern B.C. and police have done patrols in areas along the highway and followed up on other leads without any luck finding the couple.

Susan is described as having long white hair and green eyes, and is five-feet-six-inches tall. Owen is described as having medium-length gray/white hair, gray eyes, and a goatee. He wears glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Owen and Susan Konski is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).