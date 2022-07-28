SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Pope Francis denounces ‘evil’ of sexual abuse during service in Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 6:12 pm
Pope Francis, who is presiding over evening prayers in Quebec City, has acknowledged the sexual abuse inflicted on “minors and vulnerable people” for the first time since arriving in Canada.

Francis said the Catholic Church in Canada is on a new path after being devastated by “the evil perpetrated by some of its sons and daughters.”

Pope Francis presides over a Vespers service at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre Dame de Quebec, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Quebec City, Quebec. Pope Francis is on a "penitential" six-day visit to Canada to beg forgiveness from survivors of the country's residential schools, where Catholic missionaries contributed to the "cultural genocide" of generations of Indigenous children by trying to stamp out their languages, cultures and traditions.
Pope Francis presides over a Vespers service at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre Dame de Quebec, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Quebec City, Quebec. Pope Francis is on a “penitential” six-day visit to Canada to beg forgiveness from survivors of the country’s residential schools, where Catholic missionaries contributed to the “cultural genocide” of generations of Indigenous children by trying to stamp out their languages, cultures and traditions. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Here is an excerpt of his address to Canadian bishops, priests, deacons, seminarians and pastoral workers at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Quebec:

In order to proclaim the Gospel, however, we must also be credible. Here is the second challenge: witness.

The Gospel is preached effectively when life itself speaks and reveals the freedom that sets others free, the compassion that asks for nothing in return, the mercy that silently speaks of Christ.

READ MORE: Pope Francis to see effects of climate change in visit to Canada’s Arctic

Trending Stories

The Church in Canada has set out on a new path, after being hurt and devastated by the evil perpetrated by some of its sons and daughters. I think in particular of the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable people, crimes that require firm action and an irreversible commitment.

Together with you, I would like once more to ask forgiveness of all the victims. The pain and the shame we feel must become an occasion for conversion: never again!

And thinking about the process of healing and reconciliation with our Indigenous brothers and sisters, never again can the Christian community allow itself to be infected by the idea that one culture is superior to others, or that it is legitimate to employ ways of coercing others.

Let us recover the zeal of your first bishop, Saint Francois de Laval, who railed against those who demeaned the Indigenous people by inducing them to imbibe strong drink in order then to cheat them. Let us not allow any ideology to alienate or mislead the customs and ways of life of our peoples, as a means of subduing them or controlling them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
