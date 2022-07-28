Menu

Politics

Ontario throne speech set for Aug. 9 as legislators prepare for summer sitting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 4:21 pm
The entrance to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario is seen in this file photo on July 26, 2022. View image in full screen
The entrance to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario is seen in this file photo on July 26, 2022. Isaac Callan/Global News

TORONTO — Ontario’s lieutenant governor will deliver a throne speech on Aug. 9.

The government announced the date for Elizabeth Dowdeswell’s speech on Thursday.

Her remarks will lay out the re-elected Progressive Conservative government’s priorities and will come a day after the legislature convenes.

Read more: Education union accuses Ford government of ‘fear-mongering’

Legislators are to debate and vote on the provincial budget that was introduced but not passed before the spring election.

Premier Doug Ford has said there will be some small changes to the budget document, including an increase to Ontario Disability Support Payment funding that his party promised during the campaign.

Other political parties are urging the Progressive Conservative government to increase disability payments by a greater amount to help people keep up with the high cost of living.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Council debates strong mayor powers' Toronto Council debates strong mayor powers
© 2022 The Canadian Press
