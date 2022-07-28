Police seek to identify 2 women after FedEx vehicle stolen in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a FedEx vehicle was reportedly stolen in Toronto.
Toronto police said on July 6 at around 5:40 p.m., a FedEx employee was on a delivery when they parked their vehicle in the Adelaide Street and Bathurst Street area.
According to police, when the employee returned, the vehicle had been stolen.
Police said the vehicle was located “a short time later” in a parking lot in the area of Adelaide and Portland streets.
The vehicle was not occupied and was not damaged, officers said.
“The motor vehicle keys and a number of packages were stolen,” police said in a news release.
Officers are now searching for a woman standing around five feet six inches to five feet seven inches tall with a heavy build and long, dark hair.
She was seen wearing a tan tank top, blue jean shorts and black running shoes and was carrying a black backpack.
Police said the second suspect is five feet seven inches tall with a thin build and short, dark hair. She was seen wearing a red top, black pants and black shoes and was carrying a multi-coloured backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
