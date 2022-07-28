Spruce Grove massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man from Edmonton has been charged after a person reported being sexually assaulted while getting a massage at a massage therapy business in Spruce Grove.

Parkland RCMP received the report on July 22.

Following an investigation, Jordan Kevin Alex McNaughton, 26, was charged with sexual assault.

McNaughton has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court on Aug. 31 in Stony Plain.

RCMP believe there may be other victims and ask them to come forward.

“As this matter is now before the courts, no further details surrounding these charges can be provided,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or local police. Anonymous information can be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com.

Advertisement