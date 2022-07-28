Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Spruce Grove massage therapist charged with sexual assault

By Staff Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 3:45 pm
Jordan Kevin Alex Mcnaughton View image in full screen
Jordan Kevin Alex Mcnaughton, 26, was charged with sexual assault July 2022. Supplied: RCMP

A 26-year-old man from Edmonton has been charged after a person reported being sexually assaulted while getting a massage at a massage therapy business in Spruce Grove.

Parkland RCMP received the report on July 22.

Following an investigation, Jordan Kevin Alex McNaughton, 26, was charged with sexual assault.

McNaughton has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court on Aug. 31 in Stony Plain.

Trending Stories

RCMP believe there may be other victims and ask them to come forward.

“As this matter is now before the courts, no further details surrounding these charges can be provided,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or local police. Anonymous information can be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagEdmonton tagSpruce Grove tagParkland RCMP tagmassage tagMassage Therapy tagEdmonton man tagStoney Plain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers