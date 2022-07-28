What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Civic Holiday

Send this page to someone via email

Another long weekend is just around the corner as businesses and services in London, Ont., prepare for the upcoming Civic Holiday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug, 1.

What’s open:

Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) mass vaccination site at Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery store locations are open, though some will have reduced hours.

Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. (drive-thru only), 1600 Dundas St. E., 1080 Adelaide St. N. and 1005 Wellington Rd. S.

Labatt Brewery retail store opens from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CF Masonville Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

White Oaks Mall will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, some may have reduced hours.

Ribfest is running in Victoria Park from Thursday until 9 p.m. Monday.

All Rexall locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Park.

Municipal amenities, like splash pads and select swimming and wading pools, as well as playgrounds.

What’s closed:

MLHU mass vaccination clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex.

Select LCBO stores will be closed. The LCBO press office is urging customers to check the store locator feature for local store hours at lcbo.com.

Banks.

Government offices, including city administrative offices.

Post offices (no mail delivery).

No garbage collection.

London Public Library.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children aged six months to under five years are available through the province’s online booking portal, public health units using their own booking systems, certain pharmacies and some primary care providers.

For more information about vaccine eligibility and availability, visit the MLHU website.

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Aug. 1.

Did we miss something? Send us an email at news@980cfpl.ca.