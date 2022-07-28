56-year-old man dead, woman injured after shooting in Bracebridge: OPP

One man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting in Bracebridge, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said on Wednesday, shortly before 2 p.m., officers received a report that gunshots were heard on Stoneleigh Road.
Police said two people were located at the scene with gunshot wounds.
Officers said a 56-year-old man was found deceased.
According to police, a 52-year-old woman was located with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Police said she was later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.
“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety,” a news release read.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
