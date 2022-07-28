Menu

Crime

56-year-old man dead, woman injured after shooting in Bracebridge: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 1:07 pm
OPP View image in full screen
A Westport man has been charged have defrauding six people of more than $800,000. Global News File

One man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting in Bracebridge, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Wednesday, shortly before 2 p.m., officers received a report that gunshots were heard on Stoneleigh Road.

Police said two people were located at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Officers said a 56-year-old man was found deceased.

According to police, a 52-year-old woman was located with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said she was later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety,” a news release read.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

