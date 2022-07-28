Menu

Canada

Canada’s debt level is sustainable over long term, parliamentary budget officer says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike' Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike
WATCH: Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike – Jul 13, 2022

The parliamentary budget officer says Canada’s current fiscal policy is sustainable over the long term.

The PBO’s latest fiscal sustainability report, released Thursday, finds that Canada’s overall debt level is projected to decline steadily over time.

At the federal level, the report says, the government could permanently increase spending or reduce taxes by 1.8 per cent of GDP and remain fiscally viable.

Read more: Canada’s upcoming spending review won’t slash social programs, feds say

The report includes assessments of federal and provincial budgets from the spring.

It cautions that the fiscal policies of some provincial governments are not sustainable.

The report says that over the long term, relative to the size of their economies, provinces will face rising health-care expenses due to the aging population.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
