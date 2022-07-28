Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 28

Send this page to someone via email

Smooth journeys in Travel Tips, backstage at Cirque du Soleil’s OVO production and the Saskatoon SPCA with Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Ensuring a smooth journey on a long weekend: Travel Tips

The August long weekend is upon us, and it will be a busy weekend for air travel.

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel joins us with some reminders to make your trip a smooth journey in Travel Tips.

Backstage at Cirque du Soleil’s OVO production

We go backstage with Camillie Santerre-Gervais, an artist with Cirque du Soleil’s OVO.

Santerre-Gervais talks about life on the road, training and the excitement of being part of a Cirque production.

Strawberry seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Trina Mortson from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Strawberry, a two-year-old tortoiseshell cat looking for a new home.

Mortson also has an update on the current situation at the shelter with cats and kittens and a current fundraiser.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 28

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 28.

