Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 28

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Ensuring a smooth journey on a long weekend: Travel Tips
The August long weekend is upon us, and it will be a busy weekend for air travel.
Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel joins us with some reminders to make your trip a smooth journey in Travel Tips.
Backstage at Cirque du Soleil’s OVO production
We go backstage with Camillie Santerre-Gervais, an artist with Cirque du Soleil’s OVO.
Santerre-Gervais talks about life on the road, training and the excitement of being part of a Cirque production.
Strawberry seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet
Trina Mortson from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Strawberry, a two-year-old tortoiseshell cat looking for a new home.
Mortson also has an update on the current situation at the shelter with cats and kittens and a current fundraiser.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 28
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 28.
