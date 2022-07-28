Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, July 28

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 10:53 am
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Thursday, July 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Smooth journeys in Travel Tips, backstage at Cirque du Soleil’s OVO production and the Saskatoon SPCA with Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Ensuring a smooth journey on a long weekend: Travel Tips

The August long weekend is upon us, and it will be a busy weekend for air travel.

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel joins us with some reminders to make your trip a smooth journey in Travel Tips.

Backstage at Cirque du Soleil’s OVO production

We go backstage with Camillie Santerre-Gervais, an artist with Cirque du Soleil’s OVO.

Santerre-Gervais talks about life on the road, training and the excitement of being part of a Cirque production.

Strawberry seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Trina Mortson from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Strawberry, a two-year-old tortoiseshell cat looking for a new home.

Mortson also has an update on the current situation at the shelter with cats and kittens and a current fundraiser.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 28

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 28.

