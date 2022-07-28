Ontario police arrest Winnipeg man for impaired driving

A Winnipeg driver is facing a list of charges after failing to stop for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora.
Police said they were called about a possibly impaired driver early Friday. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver kept going. OPP said they followed for a short distance but stopped before the situation became unsafe for other drivers.
The 46-year-old driver was found with the vehicle a short time later and arrested.
Trending Stories
He faces numerous charges including driving while prohibited, driving while impaired, fleeing from an officer, and resisting an officer.
Manitoba RCMP pulling over more drunk drivers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments