Ontario police arrest Winnipeg man for impaired driving

A Winnipeg driver is facing a list of charges after failing to stop for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora.

Police said they were called about a possibly impaired driver early Friday. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver kept going. OPP said they followed for a short distance but stopped before the situation became unsafe for other drivers.

The 46-year-old driver was found with the vehicle a short time later and arrested.

He faces numerous charges including driving while prohibited, driving while impaired, fleeing from an officer, and resisting an officer.

