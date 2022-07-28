Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario police arrest Winnipeg man for impaired driving

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 10:16 am
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. The Canadian Press file

A Winnipeg driver is facing a list of charges after failing to stop for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora.

Police said they were called about a possibly impaired driver early Friday. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver kept going. OPP said they followed for a short distance but stopped before the situation became unsafe for other drivers.

Read more: Impaired driver unscathed but facing charges after crash with semi at Deacons Corner

The 46-year-old driver was found with the vehicle a short time later and arrested.

Trending Stories

He faces numerous charges including driving while prohibited, driving while impaired, fleeing from an officer, and resisting an officer.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP pulling over more drunk drivers' Manitoba RCMP pulling over more drunk drivers
Manitoba RCMP pulling over more drunk drivers – Dec 24, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagImpaired Driving tagTraffic Stop tagKenora tagwinnipeg driver tagmanitoba driver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers