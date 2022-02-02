Menu

Crime

Impaired driver unscathed but facing charges after crash with semi at Deacons Corner

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 4:42 pm
A Manitoba driver has been arrested for impaired driving after a crash at Deacons Corner, RCMP say. View image in full screen
A Manitoba driver has been arrested for impaired driving after a crash at Deacons Corner, RCMP say. RCMP Manitoba

A man from Sagkeeng First Nation has been charged with impaired driving after a car crashed into a stopped semi trailer at Deacons Corner (Highway 1 at PR 207) Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said they were called to the scene around 3:35 p.m., and while en route, they were called again and told the driver of one of the vehicles took off and barricaded himself inside a nearby business.

Read more: Impaired driving in 2021 exceeds 2020, 2019 numbers: Manitoba RCMP

The man was arrested at the business, and police said he registered two breath readings at double the legal limit.

In addition to an impaired driving charge, the man was handed a number of tickets, including for carrying liquor in a vehicle, driving without a licence, failing to give information regarding a collision, and being an unlicensed driver with alcohol in the blood.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

