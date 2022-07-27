Menu

Comments

Crime

Man hit with bottle in Toronto assault, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 9:38 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man was struck with a bottle during an altercation in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Carling Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said there was an altercation between two men and one was struck by a bottle. The victim has very serious injuries, according to Toronto police.

The man was taken to hospital under an emergency run, police said. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male patient in serious-but-stable condition.

Trending Stories

Toronto police officers are searching the Bloor Street and Carling Avenue area for the suspect.

