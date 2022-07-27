Man hit with bottle in Toronto assault, police say

A man was struck with a bottle during an altercation in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Carling Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said there was an altercation between two men and one was struck by a bottle. The victim has very serious injuries, according to Toronto police.
The man was taken to hospital under an emergency run, police said. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male patient in serious-but-stable condition.
Trending Stories
Toronto police officers are searching the Bloor Street and Carling Avenue area for the suspect.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments