Man hit with bottle in Toronto assault, police say

A man was struck with a bottle during an altercation in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Carling Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said there was an altercation between two men and one was struck by a bottle. The victim has very serious injuries, according to Toronto police.

The man was taken to hospital under an emergency run, police said. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male patient in serious-but-stable condition.

Toronto police officers are searching the Bloor Street and Carling Avenue area for the suspect.

ASSAULT:

Bloor St W + Carling Av

* 8:30 pm *

– Altercation between 2 men

– 1 has been struck by a bottle

– Police o/s

– Have located victim

– Injuries are very serious

– Emergency run to hospital

– Officers searching area for suspect#GO1441479

^dh pic.twitter.com/Dr5I4btHeb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 28, 2022