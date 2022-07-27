Ottawa firefighter dead after skydiving at Arnprior airport: fire services

Send this page to someone via email

ARNPRIOR, Ont. — Ottawa Fire Services has confirmed a firefighter has died while skydiving at the Arnprior airport.

OPP say officers from the Renfrew detachment responded to a skydiving accident at the airport west of Ottawa around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 45-year-old from Fitzroy Harbour, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Chief Paul Hutt identified the victim as Jeffrey Dean, a husband and father of two children.

Hutt says Dean joined the fire service as a volunteer firefighter in 2010 before moving to full-time in 2012.

Police say they are investigating.

