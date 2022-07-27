Cirque du Soleil returns to Saskatoon with OVO

Send this page to someone via email

Christoffer Søgaard arrives to work in shorts and a T-shirt. In just a few hours, he’ll don a colourful costume and set about tumbling in front of thousands of people.

“My first show was in 2016 in Atlanta City with OVO,” Søgaard said.

The Cirque du Soleil performer from Denmark is still with OVO.

This summer, the traveling arena show is making stops across western Canada, bringing their high-energy acrobatics to delight fans in 11 cities.

“They can expect a lot of energy, expect to have fun and be amazed,” Søgaard said.

Although Cirque du Soleil is known for clowns and acrobatics, OVO centres on curious insects who are awestruck by a mysterious egg.

Artists wear custom handmade costumes and are responsible for their own makeup. It’s just another part of life on the road.

“We live and work together, hotel together, backstage together. On stage I’m stepping back and watching them perform. It’s not for everybody, but if you like this lifestyle, it’s fun because we are in different cities every week,” artistic director Fabrice Lemire said.

While 52 people are on-stage performers, there’s almost as many behind the scenes. Every time OVO arrives in a new city, 100 people are hired locally to help load and unload the 20 semi-trucks full of equipment.

OVO has staff and artists representing 25 different nationalities but for one Canadian performer, touring in her home country is something special.

“We’ve done a lot of North America, South America and Europe but to be home and in our home country – it’s really fun after the pandemic and being able to see different places I’ve never been before,” Camille Santerre-Gervais said.

Each city is a new adventure for the artists but most days the routine is the same.

“Come in, do training, do some body rehab, maybe go do some physio and do shows in the evening,” Søgaard said.

OVO is at the SaskTel Centre from Wednesday, July 27 until Sunday, July 31 before moving on to Winnipeg.