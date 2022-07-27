Menu

Canada

Vernon RCMP seeking witness to suspected arson

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 6:27 pm
The July 18th fire is under investigation, with police believing it was intentionally set just before 11 p.m.
The July 18th fire is under investigation, with police believing it was intentionally set just before 11 p.m. RCMP

Police in Vernon are hoping to speak to a Good Samaritan who helped at a suspicious residential fire last week.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the fire happened on Monday night, July 18, at a residential building along the 4200 block of 20th Street.

The fire is under investigation, with police believing it was intentionally set just before 11 p.m.

Read more: Vernon townhouse fire deemed suspicious

According to the RCMP, fire crews confined and extinguished the fire. A 41-year-old man was arrested the next morning.

“Investigators have learned that a motorcyclist was driving by on 20th Street at the exact moment an explosion took place,” said Vernon RCMP.

“Police are uncertain if this individual sustained any injuries and are interested in speaking with this person. Investigators believe he may be able to provide valuable information.”

If you have information that may assist investigators, you’re asked to contact the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171.

