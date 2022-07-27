Menu

Canada

Winnipeg man killed in highway crash: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 5:28 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg died in a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of the city, Wednesday morning. Courtesty: RCMP

A man from Winnipeg is dead following an early morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of the city.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 1, near Deacon’s Corner, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say an SUV was heading east when it hit the ditch and rolled several times before landing on its roof in the westbound lane of Highway 1.

Police are continuing to investigate with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

