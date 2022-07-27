Winnipeg man killed in highway crash: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Winnipeg is dead following an early morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of the city.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 1, near Deacon’s Corner, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg died at the scene.

32yo male from Wpg deceased after single-vehicle rollover at Deacon’s Corner this morning. Appears the SUV was travelling eastbound when it entered the ditch, rolling several times before coming to rest on its roof. #rcmpmb continue to investigate — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 27, 2022

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say an SUV was heading east when it hit the ditch and rolled several times before landing on its roof in the westbound lane of Highway 1.

Police are continuing to investigate with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

