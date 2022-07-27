Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police request video surveillance in missing mother and son case

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 1:42 pm
The Saskatoon Police Servie are asking for surveillance footage, and have supplied a photo of Dawn Walker's red Ford F-150 for comparison. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Servie are asking for surveillance footage, and have supplied a photo of Dawn Walker's red Ford F-150 for comparison. Saskatoon Police Service

Dawn Walker and her son Vincent Jansen went missing in the Saskatoon area Friday, and police are now asking for surveillance footage.

The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting any dash cam footage that might help in its investigation, specifically any surveillance of the Chief Whitecap Park area between 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Search continues for Saskatoon woman and her son who went missing Friday

Dawn Walker and her son Vincent Jansen.
Dawn Walker and her son Vincent Jansen. Saskatoon Police Service

Officers added the photo of Walker’s red Ford F-150, which was found in the park Monday, for comparison.

A press conference was held Tuesday with officers noting that they were searching with other organizations in the park and along the South Saskatchewan River.

RCMP noted that they didn’t believe there was any foul play at hand, but Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Vice-Chief Heather Bear disagreed.

Patricia Dorian, Walker’s sister, pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night for the missing mother and son.

Click to play video: 'RCMP and FSIN offer update on search for a missing mother and son' RCMP and FSIN offer update on search for a missing mother and son
