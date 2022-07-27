Indigenous leader says Pope Francis visit leaves room for reconciliation and change

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous leaders are reflecting on the historic visit of Pope Francis to Alberta — and its shortcomings.

The chief of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Tony Alexis, said he felt some frustration with the planning process ahead of the Pope’s arrival.

“It’s supposed to be an Indigenous event. A lot of the time we were moved to the side, so that the intention of the visit would be held in the forefront. It should not be like that. We should be equals.”

4:13 Pope Francis pilgrimage to Lac Ste. Anne draws thousands to Alberta lakeshore Pope Francis pilgrimage to Lac Ste. Anne draws thousands to Alberta lakeshore

Alexis said planning the itinerary alongside the Catholic Church reminded him of the attitudes present within residential school teachings.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we talk about the residential schools — what was that? It was implied that we didn’t know what we were doing. That’s what residential schools were.

“When we were planning this event, we felt the same thing — that we didn’t know what we were doing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When we were planning this event, we felt the same thing — that we didn't know what we were doing."

In a statement to Global News Wednesday, the Papal Visit Team said, “We recognize that the Holy Father’s trip has come together very quickly, with final dates being confirmed only two months ago.

“We understand the concerns and acknowledge that a longer planning window would have allowed us a broader and more fulsome engagement on the various aspects of the visit.”

The team said it is hopeful that the programming developed with the support of Indigenous partners “will help many find the healing they have long sought.”

“While there is significant work ahead, we are grateful to the many Indigenous people across the land who have walked with us in this historic opportunity for healing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While there is significant work ahead, we are grateful to the many Indigenous people across the land who have walked with us in this historic opportunity for healing."

Alexis said he felt Pope Francis acted as a “true leader” during his time in Alberta, but thinks the institution behind Francis failed to keep up with his intentions.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are going to do anything for us (Indigenous peoples), you can’t do it without us,” he said. “That’s at every table. Government, or this apology.

“We need to be treated with sophistication.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need to be treated with sophistication."

Alexis also noted a shortfall when it came to bringing Indigenous-owned businesses into Tuesday’s Lac Ste Anne pilgrimage.

“We’ve done this event (at Lac Ste. Anne) all the time, so (I felt that we were) pushed to the side,” he said.

4:45 Pope holds public mass in Edmonton, attends pilgrimage in Lac Ste. Anne Pope holds public mass in Edmonton, attends pilgrimage in Lac Ste. Anne

Overall, Alexis said the apology from the head of the Catholic Church is a “good start.” He underscored that the event is meant for survivors of residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fact that the leader of the Catholic Church stepped on the land where the children were hurt and taken,” said Chief Alexis.

“Where some children didn’t make it home and some children had to come home to let their family know that their sibling wouldn’t be coming home.”

The Pope’s apology for the “deplorable evil” of residential schools lacked a key mention for many Indigenous people. It did not include a renouncement of the Doctrine of Discovery — the policy stems from a series of edicts, known as papal bulls, dating back to the 15th century.

Countries, including Canada, have used the doctrine to justify colonizing lands considered to be uninhabited, but were in fact home to Indigenous Peoples.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Chief Judy Wilson of Neskonlith First Nation said this is an essential step in reconciliation.

“We need to get on with the business of renouncing the [Doctrine], because of the genocide of the legacy it has caused our people.”

Treaty 6 First Nations Grand Chief George Arcand Jr. said the pontiff’s visit has been a symbol of a commitment to change. However, he wants more than symbolism.

“The Catholic Church and the federal government need to publicly commit to work with us to find some solutions,” he said.

“Now, we need to start rebuilding. I hope we all can work together to find ways to rebuild what Canada, North America — maybe even the world — could be.”

Read more: Pope Francis receiving a headdress elicits heated emotions amongst First Nations communities

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous Peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.

Advertisement