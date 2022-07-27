Dauphin traffic stop leads to RCMP seizure of cocaine, ‘purple down’

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Dauphin woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of cocaine and “purple down,” Manitoba RCMP said.

Police said purple down is a potentially deadly mixture of fentanyl, carfentanyl, and often heroin and other drugs.

The woman was pulled over in the 300 block of Railway Avenue in Dauphin on the night of July 21 as part of an ongoing drug investigation, and police say they seized 2.77 grams of cocaine and .66 grams of purple down.

She has been charged with possessing cocaine and possessing a controlled substance, and was released from custody with a court date.

